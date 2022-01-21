Nexzu Mobility Launches New E-Cycle Bazinga

Earlier, we reported that homegrown E-mobility brand Nexzu Mobility is looking to ramp up localization efforts and focus on developing complete EV mobility. The brand focuses on developing 100% ‘Made in India’ EV mobility with its manufacturing units based in Pune while seeking suppliers based in the country who can produce and supply export quality products at competitive prices and short lead times. Nexzu Mobility today launched their long-range daily commuter’s e-cycle – Bazinga.

What is it?

The production launch ceremony was organized at the brand’s manufacturing plant at Chakan with active participation from all the team members across India through a live Zoom meeting. The event also witnessed an in-depth explanation of all the features that these cycles. The Bazinga e-cycle is priced at ₹49,445 whereas the Bazinga Cargo e-cycle is priced at ₹51,525. It included a lamp lighting ceremony followed by ribbon cutting and the bicycle roll out from the production conveyor belt. Transforming the EV experience for customers, an in-house designed and developed unisex e-cycle, the Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery.

It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity. The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the excellent aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look. The brand will officially launch the product in February 2022. However, customers can start pre-booking these e-cycles through the Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website and its social media handles.

The deliveries for pre-orders will commence post product launch. In a bid to make the adoption of these fitness-focused e-cycles more seamless, an EMI alternative with Zest Money and easy payment options are also available for customers. Nexzu Mobility already expanded its dealerships network across India in cities like Madurai in Chennai, Gurugram in Haryana, Vijayapura in Karnataka, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Ballabgarh in Haryana, Medchal Malkajgiri in Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Consumers can also purchase the product directly from the companies’ e-commerce platform Nexzu. for doorstep delivery across India. Nexzu currently has over 100 dealer touchpoints across the country, its own online store, and an established presence across multiple e-commerce platforms.