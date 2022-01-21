Tata Motors Sets Foot In Nepal With Its New Forever Range

Our homegrown brand Tata Motors has expanded its market to one of our neighbouring countries; Bhutan. In association with Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., an authorized distributor of passenger vehicles in the country, Tata Motors will retail its latest range of passenger vehicles – the new generation Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and the flagship SUV, the Safari. This shows the popularity of the brand around the world and is a matter of pride for us all. This New Forever Range of Tata Motors passenger vehicles has been designed under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, with a major focus on performance, safety, and providing to the buyers’ modern-day technology and features. Let’s take a look at the range:

Tiago

Equipped with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the new Tiago features manual and AMT options with an advanced dual-path suspension system. Similarly, it boasts of the best possible safety and comfort, sporty design and infotainment features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It is available in six colours – Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours, with a starting price of 7.34 Lacs Nu.

Tigor

The new Tigor also comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine in a poised, understated, and executive-oriented design. The sleek headlamps and a premium Piano Black finish for the grille enhances the already confident stance of the Tigor. It also offers superior safety, regal comfort, and advanced infotainment. It is available in five colours – Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue, with the starting price of 7.99 Lacs Nu.

Nexon

The Nexon, with a 1.2L petrol engine delivers 120PS of power. Its’ robust platform makes it suitable for different road conditions. It offers a feature-loaded package with enhanced comfort and safety features like an electric sunroof, Electronic Stability Program, etc. At a starting price of 10.55 Lacs Nu, the Nexon is available in six exciting colours – Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for all the colour options.

Altroz

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today. The all-new Altroz, available with a 1.2L BS6 petrol engine, is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture, which is versatile and robust. It is the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz is available in the XM+ variant, priced at 8.95 Lacs Nu.

Harrier

The Harrier features the next-generation Kryotec BS6 diesel engine, offering 170PS power and 350Nm of torque, it is also available in automatic transmission. It also has exciting new features like a panoramic sunroof and 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. It is available in five colours – Calypso Red, Orcus White, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, at a starting price of 18.38 Lacs Nu.

Safari

Safari is a flagship SUV with a strong heritage of Land Rovers D8 Platform. It has been tested for 2.2Mn Kms on the toughest of terrains across different geographies and offers Supreme handling characteristics. It comes with top-of-the-line features like a Panoramic Sunroof, Advanced ESP, and Electronic Parking Brakes with Auto Hold. It is available at starting price of 24.42 Lacs Nu.

Official Statement

Mr Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS-6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and the latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first 5-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a 5-star GNCAP safety. Tiago and Tigor with 4-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver a superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers.”