LML To Manufacture Electric Vehicles With Saera Auto

Who hasn’t heard the name LML? The brand has been a household name as one of the most dependable and trusted two-wheeler manufacturers in India. While to us and our previous generation, LML stood for the ‘Vespa’ geared-scooter, the coming generations might get to know it as an electric two-wheeler manufacturer. LML has announced a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, one of the largest auto two-wheeler producers formerly manufacturing for global major – Harley Davidson.

What to expect

Saera has a state-of-the-art facility located in the auto hub of Bawal in Haryana. This facility is now set to produce the most disruptive range of the upcoming LML Electric vehicles. The manufacturing plant spans 2,17,800 square feet and has a capacity of 18,000 units per month. Saera’s advanced infrastructure and competence in manufacturing backed by LML’s historic presence in the two-wheeler market will develop an anticipated EV range of products. As a first of many steps, LML intends to build a future-ready manufacturing facility using Saera’s technology and processes to help the brand transition into a 100% ‘Make in India’ company by end of 2025. LML is in talks with global manufacturing entities seeking futuristic collaborations in product design and engineering innovations. Its brand is already being approached by a wide array of design and engineering firms from Europe to Japan.

Official Statements

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, says, “We are very pleased to announce this important collaboration with one of the most reputed manufacturing names in the two-wheeler and auto segment. Saera was our first choice because the company holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world’s premier auto brands. At LML, we hold a strong vision with this alliance as we aspire to create a brand that is 100% localized and has an impeccable quality assurance that is world-class.”

“We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over. We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and reimagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards.”, he further added.