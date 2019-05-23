Hyundai Kona To Deliver An Electric Experience To India From July 9

After a number of spy shots, along with a number of speculations, Hyundai has finally made it official. The Korean brand, which recently launched a new compact SUV, the Venue in our market, will be adding yet another SUV to its portfolio. The Kona is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market on the 9th of July, this year. Reaffirming its commitment towards the future of mobility, the Kona would be the first, all-electric SUV to be offered in the Indian market. The Kona, if priced right, could perhaps kick start the process of electrification in India, inviting more and more car manufacturers to bring their electric models in the country.

To be imported as CKD kits, the Kona would be assembled in the Chennai factory of the Korean car maker. This step is quite necessary to make the car economically viable for prospective customers. While no information on the powertrain of Indian spec model is out yet, the car is sold with two options in international markets. The first option is a 39 kW battery pack and a 64 kW battery pack. While the former battery pack promises a range of 312 km, the latter manages to do 482 km on a single charge. The 39 kW battery pack is very likely to make its way to the Indian market. This particular pack offers a power figure of 136 bhp and a twisting force of 395 Nm from the get-go. This enables the car to achieve a 0 to 100 kmph time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 kmph.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the charging bit. The good thing is, the Kona manages to provide a range of more than 300 km on a single charge, which currently would be unmatched by any EV in the Indian market. Moreover, the batteries of the Kona can sip up to 80% of its juice in less than an hour when connected to a 100 kW DC fast charger. That said, you do not need a fast charger to charge the Kona, even a standard AC source shall do the trick but would take longer, more than 6 hours for a full charge. Below are some images of the car, which were taken while the car was undergoing tests on our roads, do have a look.