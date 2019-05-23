The Jaguar I-Pace Wins Three Titles At The International Engine And Powertrain Awards 2019

Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace has won the Best Electric Powertrain, Best New Engine (electric), and the Best 350 to 450PS powertrain category at The International Engine and Powertrain Awards, 2019. This incredible feat was achieved when a panel of 70 motoring journalists from over 31 countries took into account the key characteristics of the I-Pace, which included overall performance, driveability, energy efficiency and refinement. Till now, Jaguar has sold over 11,000 I-Pace’s across the world and the vehicle will make its debut in India, later this year.

These three titles recognise the technical excellence of the I-Pace’s zero emissions powertrain, which was designed and developed by Jaguar itself. This is not the first time the I-Pace has won 3 awards at an award function, the I-Pace also won the treble for its design and unmatched performance at the recently held 2019 World Car Awards, at the New York International Auto Show. The I-Pace has also claimed the European Car of the Year title and declared its status as the most desirable premium electric vehicle (EV) in the world.

The I-Pace is equipped with a 90 kW lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 470 km. The battery is capable of charging from 0-80% in just 40 minutes by using the 100 kW DC charger, or in just over 10 hours while using the standard 7 kW AC wall box, which is ideal for overnight charging at home. Jaguar also provides a suite of smart, range-optimising technologies that include a battery pre-conditioning system, which when plugged in the I-Pace will automatically increase or decrease the temperature of the battery to maximise the range of the car.

Ian Hoban, Powertrain Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We’ve used all the benefits of state-of-the-art battery and motor technology to create a world-class electric vehicle. As well as zero emissions, the all-electric powertrain delivers an ideal balance of performance, refinement and range, together with outstanding responsiveness, agility and day-to-day usability. I-PACE is a true driver’s car and above all a true Jaguar. We set out to make the world’s best all-electric performance SUV: these awards reflect that, and are fitting recognition for what the engineering team has achieved.”