Next-Gen Toyota Corolla Concept Revealed — Sleeker, Smarter, and Ready for the Future

Toyota has revealed a brand-new Corolla concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. This new concept previews the 13th generation of the Corolla, one of the world’s most popular cars. The production version is expected to arrive by late 2026 or early 2027 and will mark a big step forward in design, technology, and performance for the model.
The outside looks sharp and modern. It has a full-width LED light bar at the front. The windshield is steep and the bonnet has strong lines. The roof slopes like a coupe. At the back there is a ducktail spoiler and another LED light strip. The concept rides on large 21-inch wheels.
The design overall is a big change from the current model, with Toyota focusing on a more emotional and youthful appeal. The sleek proportions and aerodynamic body panels hint at improved efficiency and performance. The concept also seems closer to production than many earlier designs, as it retains regular mirrors and familiar proportions.
Inside the cabin feels open and simple. The dash is clean. Most controls sit near the driver in a digital display behind the steering wheel. A passenger display may be optional. The centre console floats and has a small screen for the climate controls. The gear selector has a car-shaped design. The open space between the seats hints that the car could be an electric model.
Toyota has confirmed that the next-generation Corolla will be available with four types of powertrains. These include a full-electric version, a plug-in hybrid, a strong hybrid, and a traditional internal combustion engine. Details about power, torque, or driving range are still under wraps.
The new concept shows Toyota wants a modern, flexible Corolla. It keeps the nameplate practical but adds bold design and more electrified choices. More details will come closer to the car’s official launch.