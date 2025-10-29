Ducati Launches 2025 Panigale V2 in India – Lighter, Faster, and Smarter Than Ever!

Ducati India has rolled out the new 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S, marking a big update for its twin-cylinder sports bike line-up. The new model continues Ducati’s long-running story of performance and design but makes things a bit easier, sharper, and more fun for riders on the road and track.
The bike gets a new 890cc twin-cylinder engine that makes 120 hp and 93.3 Nm of torque. Ducati says this is the lightest V2 motor they’ve ever built, weighing only 54.4 kg. The V2 S weighs about 175 kg (without fuel), giving it a very strong power-to-weight ratio that should make it feel fast and lively.
Visually, the bike looks close to the bigger Panigale V4. It has a compact front with full-LED lights and DRLs, a clean body design, and an under-seat exhaust that gives a classic Ducati look. The tail section is smooth and sharp, keeping the sporty feel alive.
Both versions use a light monocoque frame that doubles as part of the chassis structure. The V2 S gets Öhlins suspension at both ends, while the standard bike uses Marzocchi forks and a Kayaba shock — both fully adjustable. Together, they promise solid grip and control whether you’re hitting corners or cruising highways.
Electronics have also moved a step up. There’s a six-axis IMU that powers aids like cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control. Riders can also choose from four modes — Race, Sport, Road, and Wet — depending on where they’re riding. All settings and data appear on a new 5-inch TFT screen that’s easy to read even under sunlight.
At the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Panigale V2 is more than a new model; it’s a new chapter. We’ve built it for riders who want real Ducati performance but with everyday rideability. It’s fast, light, and built to thrill.”
The new Panigale V2 will be available in the signature Ducati Red colour. Prices start at ₹19.11 lakh for the V2 and ₹21.09 lakh for the V2 S (ex-showroom, India). Both models are also E20 fuel ready, keeping them aligned with India’s latest fuel norms.
Deliveries will begin by the end of January 2025.