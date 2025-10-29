All-New Hyundai Venue: Engine Options, Drive & Terrain Modes Revealed!

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the new Hyundai Venue. The brand claims the new version will deliver more fun, better performance and cleverer technology to the compact SUV scene. The firm also reiterated that bookings have commenced for up to ₹25,000 in dealerships and online.
The Venue will be available with three different engines, each tailored to the demands of different kinds of drivers.
- 1.2-litre Petrol engine – Steady and refined for everyday commuting. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine – Smiles on those who prefer power and spirited driveability. It comes mated with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission with idle stop and go.
- 1.5-liter diesel engine – It’s powerful and frugal enough for the segment, and now even gets you a brand-new 6-speed automatic gearbox along with the manual as an option.
Power and Torque
- 1.2L Petrol – 83 PS and 114.7 Nm
- 1.0L Turbo Petrol – 120 PS and 172 Nm
- 1.5L Diesel – 116 PS and 250 Nm
These numbers show that the Venue will continue to be one of the most balanced SUVs in its class, offering both power and efficiency.
Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, said,
, “The all-new Hyundai VENUE
is designed to thrill, engineered to perform and built to inspire. With cutting-edge powertrain
options, advanced drive and traction control modes and sporty paddle shifters, the all-new
VENUE delivers unmatched performance both in bustling city streets and winding country
roads. The all-new Hyundai VENUE reflects Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to
innovation and our promise of transforming mobility into a truly exhilarating experience. We
are confident that the all-new Hyundai VENUE will not just meet expectations but set new
benchmarks in India’s compact SUV segment.”
The new Venue will come with advanced driving features like traction control modes for sand, mud, and snow. It will also have different drive modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport to match the driver’s mood and road conditions. Paddle shifters will be available on select variants for a more fun and sporty driving feel.
Hyundai has made sure the new Venue is not just about power but also comfort. It offers a smooth and relaxed drive with modern interiors and simple, easy-to-use features. The SUV is built to be exciting, dependable, and ready to impress Indian buyers.
The new Hyundai Venue will officially launch on November 4, 2025, and aims to set a new standard in the compact SUV segment.