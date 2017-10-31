New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

Yamaha unveiled the all new R15 V3.0 In January 2017 and since, Yamaha fans in India have been waiting for the new R15 to grace Indian roads. A month post its debut, the model was launched in Thailand while there was still no word on its launch in India. Following its launch in Indonesia and Bangladesh, the model seems to have finally spotted in India.

A single spy image shared on the web reveals the 2017 Yamaha R15 V3.0 spied testing in India for the very first time. The source mentioned that the test mule of the new R15, spotted in Delhi, looked much bigger than the current generation model and the twin headlamp design features DRLs. When compared to the global spec model, the test-mule misses out on the USD forks which are replaced by conventional telescopic units. The model also sports MRF tyres.

Design wise, the new R15 V3.0 receives styling cues from its elder sibling, the current generation R1. Based on the same Deltabox frame as its predecessor, the international spec model comes equipped with LED headlamps, ABS, slipper clutch and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Powering the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 will be an all new 155cc engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. This single cylinder liquid cooled motor produces 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission.

Spy image courtesy: BikeAdvice