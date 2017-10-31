2017 KTM 390 Duke Painted In Black Spotted At A Dealership

KTM India, the Indian arm of the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, launched the 2017 390 Duke earlier this year in the month of February. At the time of the launch, the company stated that the new 390 Duke would be available with a single paintjob option of orange.

In April 2017, a few customers took delivery of their 2017 KTM 390 Duke with a white paintjob, which, according to reports, happened due to a mistake while the units were being dispatched from the plant. The models were believed to be export spec variants of the 390 Duke, which a few lucky customers are now proud owners of. A recent set of images shared on social media now reveal a 2017 KTM 390 Duke with a black paintjob.

Images taken at a dealership reveal a custom 2017 390 Duke featuring a black paintjob on the alloy wheels, headlamp panel and fuel tank. The ‘Duke’ decals on the tank now sport orange colour instead of the white colour seen on the regular models. The tail section too has been painted in orange as opposed to the white colour seen on the regular model. Our friends at Bikeholic shared the details of the dealership which informed us that it is indeed a dealer level modification. The dealership, known as Popular KTM based in Bengaluru, charges INR 10,000 over the standard price of the motorcycle and will take about four days to complete the paintjob.

As the changes to the 2017 KTM 390 Duke are limited just to the visuals, the motorcycle still continues to source power from the same 373cc liquid cooled engine. This motor is capable of producing 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque and comes mated to a six speed transmission. Prices for the 2017 KTM 390 Duke start at INR 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Image courtesy: Bikeholic