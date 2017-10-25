New Yamaha NIKEN Leaning Multi-Wheeler Arrives At 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show witnessed the unveiling of the new Yamaha NIKEN Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW). It’s a three-wheeled performance motorcycle that will also arrive at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in November. Yamaha has kept the performance numbers under wraps and all the information will be announced in Milan, Italy. Meanwhile, here’s what we know about the new Yamaha NIKEN.

This large-displacement LMW is powered by a liquid-cooled in-line 3-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology which is aimed to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It’s claimed to deliver performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners of winding roads.

The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanisms pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside-down forks to visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance. The windscreen and the wide front should offer solace against windblasts and reduce fatigue during long rides.

Illuminating tasks are performed by dual-headlight at the front. The front blinkers are integrated into the rear-view mirrors. Following the muscular front is an all digital instrument console, a chiseled fuel tank and a split, step-up seat. It even features a power socket for all your charging needs. At the rear is a LED tail light, accompanied by LED blinkers that are set fairly tall. The rear numberplate and the numberplate illuminator are mounted on the tyre hugger.

Here are some more official tech specs:

Length x Width x Height = 2,150 mm x 885 mm x 1,250 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 3-cylinder

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

As aforementioned, the full information about the all-new Yamaha NIKEN will be unveiled on November 6th at the Yamaha ‘Pioneers of Emotions’ EICMA Press Premiere. You can watch it live on the Yamaha Motor Facebook page.