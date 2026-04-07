Tesla adds its fifth Supercharger outlet in Navi Mumbai

Tesla has expanded its charging network in India with a new station in Navi Mumbai, set in a busy location that adds more convenience for daily EV use. This marks the brand’s fifth Supercharger site in the country and also its first one located inside a shopping mall.
Location and Setup
The new charging site is inside Nexus Seawoods Mall. It is placed in the basement parking area which makes it easy to access while visiting the mall.
- It is around 8 km from the new airport in Navi Mumbai
- About 30 km from Mumbai international airport
- Well placed for people travelling between Mumbai and Pune
This makes it easy to charge while taking a break.
Charger Details
The setup includes both fast and regular charging options.
- 4 DC fast chargers
- 4 AC chargers
- Fast chargers support up to 250 kW
- AC chargers offer 11 kW output
With fast charging, a car like the Tesla Model Y can add a good amount of range in a short time. Around 275 km range can be added in about 15 minutes.
Charging Cost and Access
Charging is paid and there is no free usage included.
- Supercharger cost is Rs 24 per kWh
- AC charger cost is Rs 14 per kWh
Only Tesla cars can use these chargers for now. Other EVs are not supported on this network in India yet.
Network in India
Tesla is slowly building its charging network across major cities.
- Total of 5 charging locations
- 20 fast chargers in total
- 14 destination chargers
Cities covered include
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Gurugram
More locations are expected in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai in the future.
User Experience and Features
The entire charging experience is managed through the Tesla app, making the process simple and hassle free for users.
- Find nearby charging stations easily
- Check real time charger availability
- Track charging progress live
- Get notified once charging is complete
- Make payments directly within the app
The system is designed to be smooth and easy to use.
Extra Additions at the Site
Tesla has also added a small experience space at the mall.
- Visitors can explore cars
- Learn about features and technology
- Check design and performance
- Book test drives
This helps people understand the brand better.
Models Available in India
At present, Tesla Model Y is the only offering in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.89 lakh and going up to Rs 67.89 lakh. Buyers can opt for the Full Self Driving package at an extra cost of around Rs 6 lakh, though its full functionality will depend on future approval for autonomous driving in India.
This move shows Tesla is slowly expanding its charging network in India and making ownership easier.