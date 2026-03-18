New Triumph 350 Spotted Before Launch and It Could Change Everything in This Segment

A test bike was seen on Indian roads recently, and it has started a lot of talk in the motorcycle space. The design looks familiar, but the real story is what could be under the tank. This could be the new Triumph 350 that is expected to arrive next month.
Bajaj and Triumph had already shared plans to bring new 350cc bikes for India. The timing is important because bikes under 350cc fall in a lower 18 percent GST slab, while bigger engines attract 40 percent tax. This one change can make a big difference in pricing. The current Triumph Speed T4 is also the most affordable Triumph in India, priced from around Rs 1.95 lakh, and this new version could sit below it.
The test bike looks very close to the current Speed T4 and was seen in a Phantom Black and grey shade.
- Round headlamp and mirrors
- Clean roadster styling
- LED indicators
- Single seat with quilt pattern
- Upswept exhaust
- Black and grey colour seen on test bike
There are no major visual changes. This means most updates are likely under the engine.
What could change in the engine
- New 350cc setup based on 400cc motor
- Smaller bore or stroke
- Slight drop in power by around 3 to 5 hp
- Updated fuel injection and ignition timing
- Changes in piston and combustion setup
- Better fuel efficiency and smoother response
- Further tuning in areas like camshaft, valve timing, air flow and cooling system
The current 400cc engine makes 31 PS and 36 Nm. The new version may feel slightly calmer but should still be easy to ride in daily use. The 6 speed gearbox is expected to stay the same.
Hardware is likely unchanged
- Same frame and suspension
- Same braking setup
- Same overall ride feel
This helps in keeping costs in control while maintaining quality.
Why this bike matters
- Lower GST means better pricing
- Can come closer to 350cc rivals
- Easier to own and maintain
- Strong brand value with lower entry price
It could be priced around 20 to 25 thousand lower than the 400cc version.
There is also talk of more 350cc bikes coming from Bajaj and KTM in future. Models like Pulsar, Dominar and even KTM range could follow a similar plan. Triumph itself could expand this lineup with more bikes like a Speed 350 and Scrambler 350 X.
Launch is expected in April 2026. If priced right, this bike can directly challenge options like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda CB350RS in this segment.