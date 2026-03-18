Audi confirms the A2 name for a new compact electric hatchback

Audi has confirmed that its next entry level electric car will be called the A2. This is a big step because the old A2 was last seen in 2005. The new one will sit at the bottom of Audi’s EV range and will replace A1 and Q2.
This car is expected to arrive around 2026, with a reveal planned earlier.
Here are the key details
- A2 name returns after more than 20 years
- New electric hatchback for global markets
- Will replace A1 and Q2 over time
- Built on Volkswagen Group MEB platform
- Production in Ingolstadt, Germany
The new A2 will use the same MEB platform that is seen in cars like the Volkswagen ID.3. This platform places the battery under the floor, which helps in giving more space inside the cabin. The front will be short and clean since there is no big engine.
Size and performance are expected to be close to the ID.3, but Audi will give it its own design and feel. Some versions may even get rear wheel drive.
Design will be slightly tall, almost like a mix of hatchback and crossover. Early images show a shape that reminds people of the old A2, which was known for being light and efficient. Audi is trying to keep that same thinking alive with this new model.
Inside, the focus will be on space and daily comfort. Even though the car is compact, the cabin is expected to feel roomy. It will also get modern digital features like other Audi EVs.
Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has said that this car will make it easier for people to enter the brand’s electric range. Pricing is expected to be lower than current Audi EVs, which makes it important for first time EV buyers.
Rivals will include cars like the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo EX30. These are already doing well in markets like India, so Audi may also bring the A2 here later, possibly around 2027.
Production in Germany will also support Audi’s EV plans in Europe.
This new A2 feels like a fresh start for Audi in the small car space, but with a strong link to its past.