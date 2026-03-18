Kia Carens Clavis EV gets big update with new 6 seater option and bold new trims

Kia India has updated the Carens Clavis EV for 2026. The big focus this time is on more seating choices, fresh trims and a few feature upgrades. The car was already known for space and practicality, and now it gets more flexibility for different types of buyers. It continues to be Kia’s made in India electric MPV.
The biggest change is the new 6 seater layout. This comes with captain seats in the second row. It gives better comfort and more personal space, especially for long drives. It is also useful for those who prefer a more relaxed rear seat experience. The 7 seater option is still available, so buyers can choose based on their need.
Seating and layout
- New 6 seater with captain seats
- 7 seater option continues
- Available across multiple trims like HTX E, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X Line
- More comfort for second row passengers
Kia has also added new trims in the lineup. The GT Line brings a sporty touch, while the X Line is more dark and rugged in design. These are offered on the extended range models.
New trims and styling
- GT Line gets sportier look
- New alloy wheels and lime brake callipers
- Metal pedals add to the feel
- X Line gets dark theme
- New Dark Gun Metal colour option
- Also available in Aurora Black Pearl
- Standard range models also get 16 inch black high gloss aero alloy wheels
Inside the cabin, the focus is on a premium and modern feel. There is a large dual screen setup and many connected features.
Features
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- Large dual display setup
- More than 85 connected car features
- Digital Key on higher trims like GTX+ and X Line
- Battery heater technology for better efficiency
The Carens Clavis EV continues with two battery options. This gives buyers a choice between lower cost and longer range.
Battery and performance
- 42 kWh battery with 404 km range
- 51.4 kWh battery with up to 490 km range
- Power output between 99 kW and 126 kW
- 255 Nm torque
- Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in around 39 minutes
Safety remains strong with multiple features included as standard.
Safety
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Other advanced safety systems
Kia is also supporting buyers with its charging network. Through the MyKia app and K Charge platform, users can access more than 15000 charging points across the country. It also shows live charger status, route planning and supports payments. Over 100 Kia dealerships have DC fast chargers and there are more than 267 EV ready workshops.
Prices start from Rs 17.99 lakh for the standard range and go up to Rs 24.99 lakh for the top variants. Both battery options are available with 6 and 7 seater layouts across trims like HTK+, HTX, GTX+ and X Line.
The updated Carens Clavis EV now comes in both 6 and 7 seater forms, with more trims, better features and improved usability.