New Tata Hornbill Micro SUV Teased by Tata

After the success of their compact SUV, the Nexon, Tata might be aiming for the micro SUV segment with their new car. Tata has no plans to launch the code name X445 before 2020, so its still a long way from we get to see production ready models. Tata might have accidently tease the design, grabbed from a video Tata launched during the expo, could this be the upcoming X445 dubbed the Tata Hornbill.

The car was initially thought to carry forward the same design characteristics of the Nexon but the screen grab shows us something else. Its got sharp lines and large wheel arches make it look aggressive. The alloy wheels look large and have a new design. The design cues are more familiar to their upcoming 45X SUV. Reports suggest the Hornbill will use the same diesel and petrol engine found in the Tata Tiaggo. Tranmission duties will bew done via a 5 speed manual and 4 speed AMT. The petrol 1.2 litre petrol engine develops 84 BHP and and 114 Nm of torque. The diesel generates 69 BHP and 140 Nm of torque.

The Hornbill name comes from a bird, a new approach the company has taken to name their cars. The car would go up against the KUV 100 which seems to be the only competition as of now. Given Tata’s growth and success with recent models like the Nexon and the Hexa, the KUV 100 has to look out for this serious threat. Keep following to read about more updates of the Hornbill.