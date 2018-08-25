Tata Motors Rolls Out 1,500th GS800 Safari Storme For The Indian Army
Reiterating its commitment to ‘Make in India, Tata Motors celebrated the milestone of rolling out the 1,500th GS800 (General Service 800) Safari Storme 4×4 for the Indian Armed Forces. The vehicle was rolled out with a ceremonial flag off by Dr. Subhash Bhamre, MoS, Defence, Government of India along with Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, at its Pune facility.
The company bagged the order to supply 3,192 units of Safari Storme to Indian Armed forces and have successfully delivered 1,300+ vehicles.
The Safari Storme GS800 is indigenously designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Army with robust features, and a minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs. The vehicle has undergone a total rigorous trial duration of fifteen months in varied terrains across the country. Offering 60% higher payload, over 70% higher power and over 200% higher torque, this vehicle has been customized to endure severely rugged operational conditions ranging from high-altitude drives, traversing snow-bound regions, crossing deserts to the marshy lands.
The Tata GS800 Safari Storme is a fully loaded vehicle packed with special features such as ABS, recovery hooks, jerry can and fog lamps to suit army requirement during missions. Being a low maintenance vehicle, it comes with bucket seats, mobile charging point, Air Conditioning (AC), heating, demisting, power windows and ample space inside the cabin to accommodate six crew members comfortably.