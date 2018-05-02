New Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India Launch Reportedly Scheduled To Happen By July 2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced the new GSX-S750 in the Indian market at competitive prices. Now, the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand plans to introduce another middleweight to its portfolio. Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch will reportedly happen by July 2018. The motorcycle, which made its debut way back in October 2016 at the INTERMOT motor show along with the standard V-Strom 650, features V-Strom 1000 inspired styling, and a EURO-IV compliant motor.

The XT badged V-Strom 650 comes equipped with spoke wheels and hand guards for better absorption on uneven surfaces and added protection respectively. The instrument cluster features a brightness adjustable LCD display that includes the speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, traction control mode and the likes. Also seen is a 12V power outlet to charge your phone or satnav device.

Internationally, the V-Strom 650 gets a 645cc V-Twin motor that is tuned to produce 70 PS at 8800 rpm of power and peak torque of 62 Nm at 6500 rpm. The India-spec model is not likely to be any different and we expect to see similar performance numbers. The motorcycle also gets a two mode traction control system which can be switched off too.

The new Suzuki V-Strom will compete against the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 in the Indian market and we expect to see a sub INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag on the motorcycle.

Source: Autocar India