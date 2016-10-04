INTERMOT 2016: 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT unveiled

Suzuki Motorcycles has unveiled the 2017 range of its V-Strom series that includes the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1000 at the ongoing 2016 INTERMOT show. In this post, we’ll be telling you about the 2017 V-Strom 650 and 650 XT. The most significant change on the new V-Strom 650 range would be the fact that the engine complies with the Euro 4 emission norms.

Visually, the V-Strom 650 twins have been styled in line with the bigger V-Strom 1000 and now feature a narrower design for the tank, slimmer frame covers and a new tail section that can be used to accommodate a three piece luggage set. The dual headlight format makes way for a vertically stacked headlight setup. The off-roading version, known as the XT, comes equipped with spoke wheels and hand guards for better absorption on uneven surfaces and added protection respectively.

The 645cc V-Twin motor now produces 70 PS at 8800 rpm while the peak torque of 62 Nm comes up at 6500 rpm. The increase in the output can also be attributed to the new exhaust that also helps shed some weight. A new feature for the model that has been borrowed from the V-Strom 1000 is the two mode traction control system that includes the can be switched off too.

The system monitors various aspects such as gear positions, crank positions and throttle positions apart from the speed of the front and rear wheel. The instrument cluster features a brightness adjustable LCD display that includes the speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, traction control mode and the likes. Also seen is a 12V power outlet to charge your phone or satnav device.

