New Honda X-Blade Video Review, Features, Tech Specs, India Prices And Image Gallery

After showcasing its all-new product, the X-Blade at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the motorcycle at INR 78,500 (ex-showroom). The new Honda X-Blade features muscular styling, LED headlamp, gear position indicator, link type gear shifter, hazard switch, service due indicator, spilt grab rails, hugger fender and modern graphics. Mechanical specifications include a air-cooled single cylinder 162.71cc engine which cranks out 13.93 bhp of power @ 8,500 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm. All that is transferred to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

We recently got an opportunity to swing a leg over the new X-Blade and clock good amount of miles on the saddle to bring you a detailed ride report on Honda 2Wheeler India’s latest offering. Check out an exhaustive video review of the all new Honda X-Blade below:

The new X-Blade will be available in in 5 colours options:

Matte Marvel Blue Metallic

Matte Frozen Silver Metallic

Pearl Spartan Red

Pearl Igneous Black

Matte Marshal Green Metallic

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Honda X-Blade below: