New Suzuki Gixxer 155 SP And Gixxer SF SP 2018 Series Launched In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the new 2018 series for the Gixxer SP (with ABS) and the Gixxer SF SP (with FI + ABS) motorcycles. The Gixxer/SF SP 2018 series variants feature an attractive gold and black colour combination, new unique SP 2018 Emblem; and new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel-tank that add to the premium appeal of the motorcycles.

Both the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF series, are powered by the 155cc single-cylinder engine with Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF recently emerged as the highest-ranked in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for 3-consecutive years on the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS); and for the second-time after 2015 in the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, by JD Power India for 2017.

The Gixxer/SF SP 2018 Series will be available in distinguishing shades of Metallic Majestic Gold/Glass Sparkle Black across Suzuki dealerships. The Gixxer SP (with ABS) is priced at INR 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi); while the Gixxer SF SP (with FI + ABS) is priced at INR 1,00,630 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Announcing the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki’s attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality; and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”