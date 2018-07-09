Production-Spec Tata H5X To Be Christened Harrier; To Arrive in 2019

The Tata H5X SUV, which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, is expected to arrive sometime in 2019. But will it be called? Tata Motors’ is known to internally codename its products after birds and the H5X is no different, at least that’s what the reports suggest. A recent report indicates that the Tata H5X has been internally codenamed as the ‘Harrier’. However, unlike previous models, Tata Motors may retain the tag even as the market name. The car maker will reportedly make an announcement in the coming weeks.

But there’s a small roadblock. Toyota already has a product called the Harrier in select global markets and thus Tata Motors will most likely not be able to use that name in those countries. That, however, should not be an issue in India.

Based on Tata Motors new Omega platform, the H5X will feature the company’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Check out the upcoming SUV in the concept from in the video below:

Details reading the engine specifications remain unknown at the moment although the upcoming Tata H5X SUV is expected to source power from a Fiat sourced 2.0-litre four cylinder engine. This 140 hp diesel motor is the same unit seen on one of it’s rivals, the Jeep Compass. Transmission options on the model could include a six speed manual unit and a nine speed ZF automatic unit. A 4WD system could also be offered with the H5X.

As reported earlier, the H5X SUV will be launched in India during Q2, 2019 while the 45X premium hatchback will be launched in India in H2, 2019.

Check out more images of the Tata H5X Concept below:

Source: Autocar India