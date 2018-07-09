Potholes Claim Another Life; Woman Crushed Under Speeding Bus After Falling Off A Motorcycle

A 40-year-old woman was crushed by a speeding bus after falling off a motorcycle in Kalyan, near Mumbai. The deceased, Manisha Bhoir, was traveling on a motorcycle with her relative when the two-wheeler hit a pothole submerged under water. The rider lost the balance and the duo fell off the motorcycle. While the rider escaped any major injuries, Bhoir was run over by the rear wheel of a private bus.

Bhoir was on her way back home with her relative when the accident claimed her life. She died on the spot of the accident. The incident, which took place at Shivaji Chowk on Saturday, was caught on a CCTV camera. Watch the CCTV footage below (courtesy: Times Of India):

