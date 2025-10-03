New Skoda Octavia vRS Spied in India – Performance Icon Set for an Exclusive Comeback

Quick Overview
- Only 100 units planned for India to ensure exclusivity
- Bookings to open from 6th October 2025, launch soon after
- Powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol with 265 PS, 0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds
- Premium CBU pricing expected at ₹45–50 lakh
Introduction
For enthusiasts, the Skoda Octavia has always been more than just a car – it’s a machine that blends everyday practicality with sharp performance. Ever since its discontinuation in 2023, there has been a strong buzz for its return. That wait is finally ending as Skoda is all set to bring back the Octavia vRS in an exclusive, performance-focused avatar. Ahead of its launch, the car has already been spotted during a TVC shoot, flaunting its bold new design. With just 100 units planned for India, the Octavia vRS will be positioned as a collector’s delight for petrolheads who value both speed and sophistication.
Performance at its Core
The vRS badge has always been about driving thrill, and the new Octavia vRS is no exception.
- Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 265 PS and 370 Nm.
- Mated to a 7 Speed DSG transmission, ensuring lightning-quick shifts.
- Performance stats are impressive – 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 250 km/h.
This ensures that while the Octavia vRS can dominate highways and twisty backroads, it remains refined enough for city commutes.
Design – Bold Yet Timeless
Skoda has given the Octavia vRS a design that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and aggression.
- The Hyper Green shade seen during the shoot makes the car stand out instantly, though global markets also get unique shades like Race Blue Metallic, Space Violet, and Velvet Red Metallic.
- LED Matrix headlights, signature vertically-slatted grille, and sharp LED DRLs lend a distinctive front look.
- On the side, 19-inch sporty alloys, blacked-out B-pillars, and the sloping roofline elevate the car’s sporty stance.
- At the rear, the raked windshield, sleek taillamps, and black exhaust pipes add to the car’s athletic appeal.
The overall design retains the Octavia’s timeless silhouette while making it sharper for the vRS audience.
Interiors and Technology
Inside, the Octavia vRS maintains a driver-focused yet practical cabin experience.
- Premium upholstery with contrast red stitching
- Carbon-effect decorative inserts and aluminium pedals for sporty flair
- Ambient lighting to elevate the cabin mood
Tech and convenience highlights include:
- 13-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Voice commands and wireless charging (with cooling function)
- 8-speaker premium audio system for an immersive drive
Adding to practicality are thoughtful touches like a storage box in the centre console and electrically operated boot with virtual pedal.
Safety and Assistance Features
Skoda has not cut corners when it comes to safety. The Octavia vRS comes equipped with an advanced suite of driver assistance systems:
- Blind spot detection and rear-view camera
- Front & rear parking sensors
- Traffic sign recognition and progressive dynamic steering
- Hill hold assist and emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
This ensures that the performance sedan not only thrills but also protects.
Exclusivity and Pricing
To maintain its premium appeal, the Octavia vRS will be imported as a CBU, pushing its price tag into the ₹45–50 lakh range. With only 100 units on offer initially, exclusivity will be a big part of the package. Depending on demand, Skoda may consider expanding the allotment, but for now, the vRS is set to be a rare sight on Indian roads.
Conclusion
The return of the Skoda Octavia vRS is a moment of celebration for Indian enthusiasts. It combines head-turning design, cutting-edge technology, everyday practicality, and track-worthy performance – all in one package. Limited numbers and premium pricing ensure that this isn’t just another launch but a statement for those who want to own something truly special. With bookings opening on 6th October 2025, the Octavia vRS is ready to script a thrilling new chapter in India’s performance car landscape.