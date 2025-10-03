Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Retains No.1 Spot in India’s Commercial EV Space

Overview
- Mahindra sold over 12,500 EVs in September 2025 alone.
- Commands 43% market share in L5 passenger and cargo EVs.
- 2.85 lakh EVs sold till date, with the last 1 lakh in just 13 months.
- Growth of 51% compared to last year, backed by strong customer programs and service support.
Mahindra’s Stronghold in EV Leadership
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. (MLMML) has once again retained its position as India’s No.1 commercial EV manufacturer, leading the segment for the third consecutive fiscal year. The company’s early bet on electrification back in 2018, particularly in the L5 three-wheeler category, is paying off in a big way today. With a portfolio that includes the Treo, Zor Grand, e-Alfa, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and the new ZEO electric 4-wheeler, Mahindra is setting benchmarks in sustainable mobility.
Record Sales in September 2025
In September alone, MLMML sold more than 12,500 commercial EVs, underlining the rapid shift towards electrified last-mile solutions. This strong performance significantly boosted India’s EV penetration, particularly in the L5 category where nearly 32% of vehicles sold YTD are now electric.
Dominance in the L5 EV Category
The L5 space — which covers passenger e-autos and goods carriers — has seen a cut-throat competition from both new-age startups and legacy brands. Despite that, Mahindra continues to lead with an impressive 43.3% share in passenger e-autos and a 43.1% share in overall L5 EVs for September. This leadership showcases not just market dominance, but also deep customer trust.
Consistent Growth and Milestones
Mahindra’s growth story is equally impressive when viewed year-on-year. In the same quarter last year, the brand saw significant traction, but this year the figure has jumped by 51%, reflecting rising acceptance of its EV range. Cumulatively, MLMML has sold over 2.85 lakh electric vehicles till date, with the last 1 lakh units delivered in just 13 months — a clear signal of surging demand.
Technology, Network, and Customer First Approach
One of the biggest reasons behind Mahindra’s success is its customer-centric philosophy. Its EVs are designed to deliver performance, comfort, and profitability, which matter the most to auto and cargo drivers. Beyond the product, Mahindra’s wide dealer and service network ensures that customers have easy access to buying, maintenance, and aftersales services — a huge differentiator in this competitive market.
UDAY NXT: A Program Beyond Vehicles
Going a step further, Mahindra’s UDAY NXT program focuses on customer welfare. It offers benefits such as ₹20 lakh accidental insurance, ensuring drivers and their families feel protected during difficult times. This initiative reflects Mahindra’s vision of not just selling EVs, but also empowering the communities that rely on them
Conclusion
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility’s September 2025 performance is proof that its early bet on electrification, strong product portfolio, and deep-rooted customer care are paying off. By combining technology, accessibility, and trust, Mahindra continues to lead India’s commercial EV revolution — standing tall as the preferred choice for last-mile mobility.