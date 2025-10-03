6 New Cars Launching in India in October 2025 – Festive Season Specials

Quick Overview
- Mahindra leads the way with facelifts for the Thar 3-door and Bolero Neo.
- Global debuts in India with Skoda Octavia RS and Mini Countryman JCW.
- Citroen expands its X-range with the Aircross X update.
- Nissan enters the midsize SUV battle with its all-new C-segment SUV.
Introduction
Festive season and new car launches always go hand in hand, and October 2025 is no exception. This month is one of the busiest we’ve seen in recent times, with several big names introducing fresh products across different segments. From rugged Mahindra SUVs to the eagerly awaited Skoda Octavia RS, there’s a mix of mass-market updates and high-performance machines on offer. Whether you’re shopping for a dependable family SUV or something sporty to turn heads, this October has plenty in store.
Mahindra Thar (3-Door Facelift)
The Mahindra Thar has built a cult following, and the updated 3-door version polishes its appeal without losing its raw, off-road charm.
- Subtle tweaks to the exterior, including a refreshed grille and dual-tone bumpers.
- A more practical cabin featuring a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen.
- Revised AC controls, reverse camera, and additional cup holders.
Engines remain unchanged, which is actually a good thing—the Thar’s petrol and diesel options are already proven performers.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift
Another Mahindra getting attention this month is the Bolero Neo, which has become a popular choice for those who want ruggedness wrapped in modern styling.
- Cosmetic updates like a new grille, alloys, and bumpers.
- Cabin gets a black-brown dual-tone finish with upgraded upholstery.
- Feature list expanded with fog lamps, a 10.25-inch screen, and added convenience touches.
No changes under the hood, but the facelift makes the Bolero Neo feel fresher and more premium.
Nissan’s New C-Segment SUV
Mark your calendars for October 7, because that’s when Nissan officially pulls the covers off its brand-new midsize SUV. This is a make-or-break moment for Nissan in India.
- Built on the same platform as the next-gen Renault Duster.
- Likely to launch with turbo-petrol engines first.
- A 7-seater sibling is already on the roadmap.
- Direct rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.
Nissan is betting big on this SUV to revive its fortunes in one of India’s most competitive segments.
Skoda Octavia RS
For driving enthusiasts, the most exciting launch this month is hands down the Skoda Octavia RS. Back in India after a gap, it promises serious thrills.
- Official launch: October 17.
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 261 bhp and 370 Nm.
- Seven-speed DSG automatic, sending power to the front wheels.
- Limited-run model with just 100 units via the CBU route.
It’s rare to find a sedan that balances everyday practicality with sportscar-like performance, and the Octavia RS nails that formula.
Mini Countryman JCW All4
If performance with a luxury twist is what you’re after, the Mini Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) All4 will have your attention. Scheduled for October 14, it brings a blend of style and speed.
- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 300 bhp and 400 Nm.
- Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
- Does 0–100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.
Bookings are already open, and for enthusiasts who want a fast yet distinctive SUV, this one checks all the boxes.
Citroen Aircross X
Citroen continues to do things differently, and the upcoming Aircross X is another step in that direction.
- Fresh green paint option with an all-LED lighting package.
- Interior upgrades include ventilated seats and new upholstery.
- Added features: Cara AI voice assistant and a 360-degree camera.
- No changes to the existing engines or gearboxes.
The Aircross X doesn’t aim to reinvent the wheel—it simply adds more flair and features to make the SUV stand out in a crowded market.
Conclusion
October 2025 truly has something for everyone. Mahindra is strengthening its bread-and-butter models with thoughtful updates, Nissan is making a high-stakes entry into the midsize SUV arena, and Skoda plus Mini are serving up performance for those who crave speed and excitement. Citroen, meanwhile, keeps appealing to buyers who want a stylish alternative to the usual suspects.