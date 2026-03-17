2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 brings first ever scooter airbag with smarter tech and better safety

Safety on two wheelers has always been limited, and that is what makes this new update feel important. Yamaha Motor has revealed the 2026 Tricity 300, and it brings something never seen before on a production scooter.
This is a three wheel scooter made for better balance and control. Now, it also gets an airbag system, developed with Autoliv. This makes it the first scooter in the world to offer an airbag as part of the vehicle.
The system is placed inside the front section of the scooter. It works using sensors that detect a sudden impact. In a crash, the airbag opens in front of the rider. Its job is to reduce the force and stop the rider from being thrown forward. In cars, airbags work along with seatbelts, but here the focus is mainly on reducing forward impact for the rider.
Key highlights –
- Airbag placed in front apron
- Deploys in frontal crashes
- Helps reduce rider injury
- Tested with simulations and real crash tests
- Buyers can also choose a version with or without the airbag
This kind of tech is already seen on bikes like the Honda Gold Wing Tour, but that is a very expensive machine. Bringing it to a scooter makes it more practical for daily use. Similar work was earlier explored on models like the Piaggio MP3.
Apart from safety, the Tricity 300 also gets a fresh design. It now looks sharper and more sporty.
- New LED lighting setup
- Updated front body panels
- Split style tail lamps
- New colours like Milky White Zen Green Power Grey
Braking has also improved. A new Brake Control system works with data from the IMU to manage braking better. There is also a Unified Braking System that balances front and rear braking automatically.
- Better control during hard braking
- Improved stability
- Added traction control
The scooter now gets a new digital setup as well.
- 4.2 inch colour TFT screen
- 2.8 inch LCD display
- Garmin navigation built in
- MyRide app for calls music alerts
Other features continue like keyless start, large storage, parking brake and the leaning multi wheel system that helps in better cornering and balance. The two front wheels lean together while turning, giving more grip than a regular scooter. It also gets a Standing Assist System that helps keep the scooter upright at low speeds or at signals. There is also a foot brake for added control and 14 inch wheels for better stability.
Power comes from a 292 cc engine.
- 28 PS power
- 28.9 Nm torque
- V belt automatic gearbox
- Claimed mileage 30.3 kmpl
There is no change in engine feel, but a new catalytic converter helps meet emission rules.
The scooter will go on sale in Europe in 2026. Buyers will have the option to choose the standard version or the one with the airbag. There is no plan for India yet.
This feels like a real step forward, especially for rider safety on everyday machines.