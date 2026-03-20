BMW India to raise prices by up to 2% from April 2026

BMW has confirmed a price increase across its full range in India from April 1, 2026. The change is not huge, but it will be seen on almost every model, whether it is locally produced or brought as an import.
Here is what you need to know
- Price increase of up to 2 percent
- Effective from April 1, 2026
- Applies to both BMW and MINI cars
- Covers locally made and imported models
This means cars like the 3 Series and 5 Series, which are assembled in India, will also see a revision. At the same time, high-end imports like the M4, M5 and even electric models will not be spared.
Even the MINI range will get updated prices
- MINI Cooper S
- Countryman range
- Other imported MINI models
The company has shared a simple reason behind this move. Costs are going up.
- Increase in raw material prices
- Higher logistics and transport costs
- Weakening value of the Indian rupee
All of this has forced the brand to adjust prices slightly to manage overall costs.
There is one relief point though. BMW India Financial Services will continue to offer finance options. This can help reduce the impact for buyers who plan to go for EMI or leasing options.
Another important point is that BMW is not alone here. Other luxury brands have also made similar moves recently. Since many of these cars depend on imported parts or come as full imports, price changes like this are quite common when costs rise globally.
So if you were planning to book a BMW or MINI, this is the right time to take a call before the new prices come into effect.