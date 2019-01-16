New 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched

A 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition has been launched in India. Offered exclusively to existing Skoda customers, the entry-level Limo retails at an introductory price of INR 23.99 Lakh. The Corporate Edition is powered by a 1.8-litre TSI engine which cranks out 180 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, mated to a manual gearbox. Since the demand for an automatic is high, the car maker is contemplating on introducing that option in the second half of this year. Available in two colour options – Candy White and the all new Magnetic Brown, this particular variant is rated for an efficiency figure of 14.64 kmpl.

Standard safety equipment on the 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition includes a wide array of features, such as eight air bags – dual front air bags, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and five three-point seat belts. The car also gets a Multi-Collision Brake system which makes use of the ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and if the driver’s or front passenger’s airbag is activated, the system prevents uncontrolled movement of the vehicle, thus reducing the likelihood of further collisions. The rear view camera, with an integrated washer, located on the handle of the boot door monitors the space behind the car and indicates the driving lanes, based on the vehicle’s width.

In terms of features, the headlamps on this Skoda come with AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System). These headlamps are able to respond to speed changes as well as to various light and weather conditions. The AFS system includes headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.

On the inside, a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display with proximity sensor is a part of the new generation Amundsen infotainment system developed by Skoda. It is equipped with SmartLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. Passengers at the back can control the system using Skoda’s Media Command App to toggle between functions like radio, music and navigation from the comfort of the rear seat. There’s an illuminated and cooled storage compartment under the front armrest and the ‘Easy Open’ bottle holder has an anti-slip design which allows the driver to open a bottle with just one hand.

The cabin gets a three zone air conditioning system with clean air function and has been fitted with a humidity sensor which reduces the windscreen misting. The car gets puddle lamps which are located on the external side-view mirrors and on the underside of the front and rear doors. Standard boot capacity stands at 625 litres and can be extended to a massive 1,760 litres with the rear seat backrest tumbled down.

A 4 year service care program which consists of a 4 year warranty program and a 4 year (24 x 7) Road Side Assistance is standard on all Skodas. Additionally, customers have an option to purchase a 4 year service package at a nominal price.