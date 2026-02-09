New Renault Duster Spotted Undisguised on Indian Roads, Shows Strong SUV Road Presence Ahead of Launch

Renault officially unveiled the all-new Duster in India on January 26 and not long before that, the SUV has already been seen cruising around on the public roads without any camouflage. Seeing it outside an event hall and on busy city streets, gives a far clearer picture of how the new Duster really feels out in the real world.
The undisguised SUV was spotted in Chennai, finished in a green shade that accentuates the shape well. On the road, the new Duster looks solid and confident. It has a boxy, muscular look that instantly distinguishes it from softer looking crossovers. The tall stance, wide body and upright design makes it have a proper SUV character that many buyers still look for.
From the rear and side angles, the connected LED tail lamps are prominent and make the vehicle look wider. The thick cladding, bold bumpers and large 18-inch alloy wheels add to its strong road presence. Roof rails are functional and the large glass area, including the rear quarter glass make the SUV look airy rather than bulky.
Important exterior highlights that are visible on the road
- Boxy and muscular SUV silhouette
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Large 18-inch wheels and wide tyres
- Functional roof rails
- Strong stance in traffic
The Indian-spec Duster is different from the global version. Renault has made changes to the grille, lighting and interior layout to make it feel more premium and better suited to Indian buyers.
Inside, the Duster is well-equipped. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen with Google built-in tech, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, ADAS, 360-degree camera and a long list of safety features including six airbags.
Engine options will include
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 100 PS and 160Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
- 1.3-litre turbo petrol with 163PS and 280 Nm with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed DCT.
- 1.8-litre Strong hybrid using 1.4 kWh battery pack and electric motors
Non-hybrid versions will be available to customers around March 2026, while the hybrid is expected to arrive around Diwali 2026. With its bold design, feature-rich cabin and multiple powertrain options, the new Renault Duster appears to be well poised to make a strong comeback in one of the most competitive SUV segments in India.