MG Majestor SUV revealed ahead of launch with three off-road modes, 19-inch wheels – Is the Fortuner Under Threat?

MG Motor India has finally pulled the covers off the Majestor SUV ahead of its official launch on February 12. The company released two detailed videos of the SUV in action on highways, broken roads and off-road trails. From what is visible so far, the Majestor is clearly being positioned as MG’s new flagship SUV for India.
The Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster and is said to be India’s first D+ segment SUV. It will take on established names like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A capable 4-wheel drive system will be offered along with Rock, Sand and Snow terrain modes. MG has also depicted the Majestor conquering Mount Japfu in Nagaland to highlight its off-road credentials.
In terms of design the Majestor looks big and bold. The front gets a huge gloss black grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps and sharp LED DRLs. The bumper has chunky black cladding with silver accents that add to the rugged look. From the side, the SUV is muscular and has thick cladding around the wheel arches and doors.It rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with 265/65 R19 Apollo Apterra HT tyres.
The size is a big talking point. The Majestor is more than five metres long and its wheelbase is 2,950 mm. This gives it a commanding road presence, which is clearly evident in recent road and off-road videos. At the rear, it gets connected LED tail-lamps, a black bumper with a silver skid plate and dual exhaust outlets.
Interior details are still under wraps. However, based on spy shots and its Maxus D90 roots, it is expected to get a large touchscreen, a digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, premium audio system, powered seats with massage function, wireless charging and Level 2 ADAS.
With its size, features and off-road orientation, MG Majestor appears to be all set to shake up the full-size SUV segment in India.