2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead of Launch

People who follow Tata’s electric cars know that Punch EV has quickly become a familiar sight on Indian roads. It is small, practical, easy to live with, which is exactly why Tata has decided to give it a light refresh rather than a complete overhaul. The Punch EV facelift has now been revealed and it will officially go on sale on February 20, 2026.
The biggest changes are at the front. The Punch EV facelift gets a cleaner face with a closed design that clearly marks it out as an electric vehicle. The earlier black strip between the headlamps is gone, and so is the LED light bar that connected the daytime running lights. The bumper has also been tweaked, with a slightly reworked scuff plate which adds a fresher look without changing the shape of the car.
Tata has introduced a new exterior colour as well. It is a bright yellow shade similar to the one seen on the Harrier, paired with a black roof. Along with this, the Punch EV gets new aero focused alloy wheels inspired by the Nexon EV, designed to improve efficiency while looking more modern.
Inside, Tata has not shown the cabin yet but expectations are clear. The layout will remain pretty much the same with small updates. A bigger 12.3 inch touchscreen, like the one on the Nexon EV, is likely to be added.
Features that are expected to continue include
- 10.25 inch digital driver display
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless phone charging
- 360 degree camera
- Automatic dimming rear view mirror
- Connected car technology
- Ambient lighting
Safety could also see an upgrade, with a Level 2 ADAS package expected to be offered.
The mechanical setup remains unchanged. Buyers will continue to get
- 25 kWh battery with 265 km claimed range
- 35 kWh battery with 365 km claimed range
The smaller battery makes 82 hp and 114 Nm, while the larger one produces 122 hp and 190 Nm.
Prices are expected to rise slightly from present Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh-range.
This facelift keeps the Punch EV familiar while adding just enough to keep it fresh, which is exactly what many buyers want.