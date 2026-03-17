New Renault Duster Launched at Rs 10.29 Lakh

There is something special about the Duster name in India. It was one of those SUVs people trusted for years. Now, it is back in a completely new form, and it feels like Renault has taken this return very seriously.
Renault Duster has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh ex-showroom. Prices go up to Rs 18.49 lakh. Bookings had already opened earlier and deliveries for turbo petrol versions will begin in April. The hybrid version will come later this year.
Quick highlights
- Price range Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh
- Five variants on offer
- Turbo petrol engines at launch
- Strong hybrid coming by Diwali 2026
- Panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats
- Level 2 ADAS for the first time
The new model is built on a fresh platform and gets a totally new design.
Engines and gearbox
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol
100 hp and 160 Nm
6 speed manual
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol
163 hp and 280 Nm
6 speed manual and DCT automatic
- 1.8 litre strong hybrid coming soon
Combined output 160 hp
The focus is a mix of performance and efficiency, especially with the hybrid planned later.
Design and road presence
The SUV looks more rugged now. The front gets LED headlamps with sharp DRLs. Instead of the Renault logo, you see bold Duster lettering on the grille.
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails with 50 kg load support
- 212 mm ground clearance
- Hidden rear door handles
- LED tail lamps with light bar
There are also small India specific touches like special detailing on the body.
Size and space
- Length 4343 mm
- Wheelbase 2657 mm
- Boot space 518 litres
It feels practical for both city and highway use.
Interior and features
The cabin feels more modern now with a mix of screens and physical buttons.
- 10.1 inch touchscreen
- 10.25 inch digital cluster
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Dual zone climate control
- Wireless charger
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated front seats
The seats and dashboard get leatherette finish with contrast stitching.
Safety
- Six airbags standard
- 360 degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Disc brakes on all wheels
- Level 2 ADAS features
- Targeting 5 star safety rating
- 7 year warranty
This is the first Renault in India to get ADAS.
Colours
Sunset Red, Pearl White, River Blue, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Jade Green.
Rivals
The new Duster goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Price table
|Variant
|Turbo TCe 100 MT (Standard Price)
|Turbo TCe 100 MT (with R Pass)
|Turbo TCe 160 MT (Standard Price)
|Turbo TCe 160 MT (with R Pass)
|Turbo TCe 160 DCT (Standard Price)
|Turbo TCe 160 DCT (with R Pass)
|authentic
|Rs 10.49
|Rs 10.29
|—
|—
|—
|—
|evolution
|Rs 11.69
|Rs 11.39
|Rs 12.99
|Rs 12.69
|Rs 14.49
|Rs 13.99
|techno
|Rs 13.49
|Rs 13.19
|Rs 14.49
|Rs 14.19
|Rs 15.89
|Rs 15.49
|techno+
|—
|—
|Rs 15.29
|Rs 14.99
|Rs 16.69
|Rs 16.29
|iconic
|—
|—
|Rs 16.99
|Rs 16.59
|Rs 18.49
|Rs 18.09
Renault is also offering an R Pass benefit which reduces the price slightly for early buyers. A new subscription plan will also start from April with no down payment option.
This new Duster clearly aims to bring back its strong image, but now with more features, more tech and more options for buyers.