Ather Energy expands to 500 service centres across India

A good service network can make or break the ownership experience. Ather Energy seems to understand this well, and its latest move shows that clearly. The company is expanding its service network in line with its growing retail presence, ensuring a smoother ownership journey for its customers.
The company has now reached 500 authorised service centres across India. This is a big jump from 277 centres, achieved within a year in FY2026. It shows how fast the brand is growing along with its customer base.
Ather says it is focusing on having service support in every city where it sells scooters. This helps riders feel more confident, especially in smaller cities, while also making EV ownership more seamless and reliable.
What has changed
- Service network grows from 277 to 500 centres
- Present across Tier 1 Tier 2 and emerging cities
- Service support planned in every active market
Along with expansion, the company is also working on improving the experience at these centres.
Focus on better service
- Gold Service Centres with customer lounge
- Modern tools and better service process
- Clear and transparent service experience aimed at improving reliability
There is also a quick service option for regular maintenance.
ExpressCare benefits
- Available at 82 centres
- 60 minute periodic service
- Faster turnaround for customers
Ather currently holds around 18 percent share in the EV two wheeler market. It sits behind larger players like TVS and Bajaj but continues to grow steadily.
The demand for scooters like the 450 range and Rizta has helped the company reach more buyers across segments.
The brand is also expanding its retail side and aims to reach 700 experience centres. As of now, it already has 600 centres in operation.
Charging support is also improving.
- Ather Grid with 4357 fast charging points and neighbourhood chargers
- Covers multiple cities and locations
Speaking on this milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said that expanding the service network is important as the company grows its customer base. He added that the focus remains on trained technicians, transparent processes and consistent service quality across all locations.
With this expansion, buyers now get better service access, faster support and more confidence while choosing an EV.