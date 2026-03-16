CollarEV launches Moon electric delivery bike with 135 km range

Electric mobility startup CollarEV has introduced a new electric two wheeler called Moon. The vehicle has been created mainly for delivery work and fleet use in India. Pre bookings are already open through the company’s website.
The expected price of the Moon electric two wheeler is between Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999. The company wants to give delivery businesses and fleet operators a stronger and more reliable electric option for daily work.
Moon is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery pack.
Key battery details
- 51.2V 45Ah LFP battery
- Total capacity of 2.3 kWh
- Around 135 km range on one charge
- 0 to 80 percent charging in about 2 hours
- Full charge in around 2.5 hours
The battery used here is LFP unit, which is known for stability and long life. According to the company, the battery pack can support more than 1,000 charging cycles.
Power comes from a BLDC hub motor.
Motor and performance
- 1500 W rated motor power
- 2200 W peak power
- 95 Nm torque at the wheel
- Top speed limited to 50 kmph
The motor setup allows the vehicle to carry heavy loads. The Moon electric two wheeler can support a payload of up to 150 kg, which is useful for delivery and logistics work.
Durability has been a big focus during development.
Build and hardware
- Fully metal chassis and body
- Dual disc brakes
- 12 inch wheels
The metal structure is designed to reduce wear and make the vehicle last longer in tough working conditions.
The Moon also includes digital technology for fleet operators.
Technology features
- TFT display
- Integrated telematics system
- Real time vehicle tracking
- Fleet monitoring support
- Keyless start and stop
The battery system is supported by IoT based monitoring that can track battery health. The company is also offering a lifetime battery replacement or upgrade option.
CollarEV founder Tikendra Yadav said many electric vehicles used in delivery fleets today face durability and service challenges. He explained that Moon was designed with a strong structure and lower maintenance needs.
The company is also testing supercapacitor assisted battery technology that could help improve charging speed and battery life in the future.
Moon is expected to be used by delivery companies, logistics firms, fleet operators and delivery riders. It may also work well for milk supply, vegetable distribution, small retail logistics and agricultural supply chains. Rural and smaller cities are also important markets for this vehicle.
CollarEV plans to begin with major cities and later expand to more regions across the country. The company is also preparing a consumer electric scooter that could launch around mid 2026.