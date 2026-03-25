2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S Updated Overseas with Better Safety and Features

Vespa has updated the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S for 2026. These scooters now come with more features, better safety and small design changes. The update is for 50cc, 125cc and 150cc models sold in global markets.
Design and colours
Both scooters keep their classic look but get fresh styling touches and new colours.
- New colour options across variants
- Sprint S gets a new side grille design
- Primavera gets small design updates on body panels
- New 12 inch alloy wheels with fresh design
- Updated seat material for better comfort
There are also many accessories like top box, windshield and luggage racks available.
Safety upgrades
This is one of the biggest changes in this update.
- Rear disc brake added on 125cc and 150cc models
- Dual disc setup for better braking control
- ABS included for safer riding
- Twin piston calliper setup at the rear
This change improves braking feel in city use.
Features and technology
The scooters now get more modern features.
- Fully digital instrument cluster replacing older semi digital unit
- Smartphone connectivity with calls and music
- Navigation support through display
- Vespa MIA system support
- Keyless system for ignition and seat access
- Remote unlock for boot
- Vehicle location function with keyless system (higher variants)
Higher variants also get a TFT display.
Engine and options
Vespa continues with multiple engine choices.
- 50cc, 125cc and 150cc petrol engines
- Fuel injected setup for smooth performance
- Electric version also available with Elettrica name
- EV versions offer 45 kmph and 70 kmph speed options
These scooters are mainly designed for city riding.
Comfort and usability
Daily use has also been improved.
- Better seat cushioning for long rides
- Easy riding position
- Good wheel size for stability
- Simple controls for everyday use
India update
These models have been showcased globally. There is no confirmation yet if Piaggio Vehicles India will bring the same updates to India.
Final thoughts
The scooters now feel better than before. Braking is stronger and safer. New features add more ease in daily If these updates come to India, they can make the scooters more appealing. If these updates come to India, they can make the scooters more appealing.