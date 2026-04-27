New Oben Electric Bike Teased – Launch On 30th April

Oben Electric has teased its upcoming electric motorcycle. The new model will be revealed on April 30, 2026. From the teaser, it feels very different from what the brand has shown before.
Right now, the company sells bikes like the Oben Rorr, along with Rorr EZ and Rorr Sigma. This new model will be the fourth product.
Design and first look
The teaser shows only the front section, but that itself gives a good idea.
- Single piece LED DRL on top
- Projector LED headlamp setup
- Sharp and aggressive front design
- More modern look compared to older models
Current bikes from the brand use round headlamps. This one clearly moves in a new direction. The front design looks clean and slightly robotic.
What the brand is hinting
The theme used is ‘Unleash The Bold’. This gives a hint about what the company is planning.
- Focus on strong performance
- Built for better control
- More engaging riding feel
It is likely feels like this bike is not just for daily use and could appeal to riders who want a more exciting experience.
What to expect
Details are not fully out yet, but based on current bikes, a few things are likely
- LFP battery setup like existing models
- Around 4.4 kWh battery capacity
- Range close to 180 km on one charge
- Top speed around 100 km per hour
- Fast charging in about 2 hours
- 0 to 40 km per hour in around 3 seconds
Other expected features
- Unified braking system
- Theft alert and geofencing
- USB charging support
- Find my bike feature
- Storage options
- Oben plug fast charging
The warranty is expected to remain similar, with coverage of around 8 years or 80,000 km.
Current lineup and expansion
Right now, the company sells three bikes.
- Rorr
- Rorr EZ
- Rorr Sigma
This new bike will expand the lineup further and give buyers one more option.
Final thoughts
This new motorcycle looks like a big step in terms of design. It does not follow the same style as before and feels more modern. Full details will come out on April 30, but the teaser already creates interest.