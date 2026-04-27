Audi Q4 e-tron facelift revealed

The updated Audi Q4 e-tron facelift has been revealed for global markets. It comes in two body styles SUV and Sportback. This car has been on sale since 2021 and now gets many changes to stay fresh.
This model sits as the entry electric SUV in Audi’s lineup. With this update, focus is clearly on better range, more tech and improved everyday use.
What’s new on the outside
It carries forward the same design, now with a few updated styling cues.
- New LED DRL patterns with custom light signatures
- Matrix LED headlamps available
- Second generation OLED tail lights at the rear
- Body coloured grille with gloss black and silver details
- New alloy wheel designs from 19 to 21 inch
- Sharper lines and a slightly more modern look
Both SUV and Sportback share the same rear design. The Sportback gets a sloping roofline for a sportier feel.
Cabin changes and tech
The biggest changes are inside. The cabin now feels more tech-centric and cleaner than before.
- 11.9 inch digital driver display
- 12.8 inch touchscreen infotainment
- Optional 12 inch passenger screen, largest in any Audi
- AR head up display available
- No physical AC buttons, everything is now in screen
- New steering with touch and roller controls
- Extended centre console with more storage
The interior feels more modern and digital, with improved lighting, improved material quality and more connected tech.
Space and practicality
Despite the updates, practicality remains strong. The boot offers 515 litres of space, which can be expanded to 1,487 litres by folding the rear seats. The cabin also provides around 25 litres of storage in different compartments. Thanks to the dedicated electric platform, there is good legroom for rear passengers. The Q4 e-tron also offers a towing capacity of up to 1,800 kg, adding to its versatility.
Battery, range and performance
The battery options remain unchanged, but efficiency has improved with the introduction of a new rear motor. Audi claims around 10 percent better efficiency, which directly helps increase range.
|Variant
|Battery Options
|Power Output
|Torque
|Claimed Range
|RWD
|59 kWh / 77 kWh
|Up to 286 hp
|545 Nm
|Up to 592 km
|AWD
|77 kWh
|Up to 340 hp
|545 Nm (rear) + 134 Nm (front)
|Up to 554 km
The improved setup delivers smoother performance while also extending range by around 30 km compared to before.
Charging and new tech
Charging is now quicker and more useful.
The Q4 e-tron now supports up to 185 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 percent in about 27 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge can add roughly 180 km of range. The addition of plug and charge makes the process simpler, as the car can automatically handle authentication and billing at supported stations.
One of the key additions is bidirectional charging. With Vehicle-to-Load, the car can power external devices, while Vehicle-to-Home allows it to supply electricity back to a house. This makes the car more useful beyond just driving.
Safety and driver assist
The car gets many assist systems.
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist and emergency assist
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front collision warning and braking
- Parking assist and 360 camera
- Lane change assist at higher speeds
These features make daily driving easier and safer.
Price and launch
The updated Audi Q4 e-tron will go on sale in Europe very soon. Orders are set to open in May, with deliveries planned to begin in the summer.
SUV
|Battery
|Starting price
|63 kWh
|47,500 euros
|82 kWh
|53,500 euros
Sportback
|Battery
|Starting price
|63 kWh
|49,450 euros
|82 kWh
|55,450 euros
There is no official confirmation yet about its launch in India.