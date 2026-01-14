Mercedes-Maybach GLS Now Made in India, Price Drops by Over Rs 40 Lakh

Mercedes Benz has taken a big step in India by starting local manufacturing of the ultra luxury Maybach GLS. The SUV will now be made at the company’s Pune plant and this one move has reduced its price by more than Rs 40 lakh. India has also become the first market outside the United States to locally assemble the Maybach GLS, which shows how important this market has become for the brand.
Earlier, Maybach GLS was being sold in India as a fully imported model since 2021. With local assembly now in place, prices are starting from Rs 2.75 crore ex showroom. Earlier, the same SUV cost around Rs 3.17 crore. Alongside this, Mercedes has also launched Celebration Edition priced at Rs 4.10 crore ex showroom.
The price drop is significant, but Mercedes says nothing has been taken away from the car. Equipment levels are still the same and the SUV is not a compromised version. The localisation has been carried out keeping in view the global standards and regulatory norms.
Mercedes Benz says this decision comes at a time when India has become the top five Maybach markets in the world for the first time. With local production, it will be possible to improve the delivery time and ease of access to the vehicle for buyers.
The move is also part of Mercedes Benz India’s wider strategy. While overall vehicle sales dipped slightly in 2025, the company had the highest ever revenue. A total of 19,007 vehicles were sold during the year. The reason for the good revenue performance was higher demand for top end luxury models.
Luxury vehicles such as the S Class, Maybach range and AMG models grew by 11 percent and made up about one fourth of total sales. AMG models alone grew by 34 percent, boosted by strong demand for SUVs and performance cars such as the G63.
Electric vehicles are also gaining importance at the top end. Battery electric vehicles now constitute around 20 percent of Mercedes Benz’s high value sales in India. Most of these EVs are priced in the range of Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 3.10 crore, where EQS SUV is a genuine performer.
Looking ahead, Mercedes Benz plans to bring 12 new products in India in 2026. This includes the CLA electric sedan with the new MB.OS system. The company will also increase its retail presence by adding more dealerships and revamping existing ones with investments of more than Rs 450 crore by franchise partners.
The local assembly of the Maybach GLS is a clear indication of Mercedes Benz’s faith in the ultra luxury market in India. Instead of chasing volumes, the brand is focusing on high value products, better experiences and long term growth. For buyers, this means a more accessible Maybach that does not lose what makes it special.