New Nissan Gravite Launch Tomorrow: What to expect?

When a new family car is around the corner, there is always a mix of curiosity and expectation. Space, price and everyday usability matter far more than flashy numbers. Nissan seems to be keeping this exact mindset in focus as it prepares to introduce the Nissan Gravite in India, with prices set to be announced tomorrow.
The Gravite is Nissan’s new sub four metre MPV and is its entry into a space that still has very few options. It is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber, but Nissan has worked on giving it a distinct identity of its own. Bookings are also expected to open alongside the price announcement.
Design wise, the Gravite bears a familiar MPV shape, but the details make it appear different. The front has Nissan’s V Motion grille, sharper headlamps with LED daytime running lights and Gravite lettering on the bonnet. The bumper gets silver accents that add a slightly tougher look. On the sides, roof rails and newly designed alloy are expected on higher variants. At the rear, the updated tail lamps and bold badging help separate it visually from its Renault sibling.
Step inside and the focus remains firmly on practicality. The Gravite will be offered in a seven seat configuration with removable third row seats. This allows owners to switch between passenger space and luggage room depending on the need. The cabin is expected to get a dual tone beige and black theme, a floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and piano black inserts.
Expected features include
- Adjustable headrests for all rows
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Push button start
- Wireless charging
- Rear AC vents and multiple charging points
- Cruise control on higher trims
Safety is also expected to be well covered with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX mounts and a rear camera.
Under the hood, it is expected to use a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 71 to 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose between a five speed manual and an AMT, while a CNG option is likely to be introduced later.
With an expected price of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh ex showroom, the Nissan Gravite will mostly go head to head with the Renault Triber. For those buyers who want an affordable three row car, with practical daily use, this launch could be worth waiting for.