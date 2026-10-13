BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition Launched At Rs 50.60 Lakh, Limited To 150 Units

The ongoing festive season has brought a curated update to BYD’s electric SUV portfolio in India. The premium Sealion 7 is now available in an exclusive Festive Edition; however, this package does not introduce extra mechanical power or a new battery layout. Instead, BYD has focused its attention on elevating the cabin experience, offering this special edition in a strictly limited run of 150 units nationwide.
The BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition enters the market priced at Rs 50.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based directly on the high-spec Premium trim, which carries a sticker price of Rs 49.90 lakh, positioning this limited-run model at a premium of Rs 70,000 over the standard variant.
What is new on the Sealion 7?
The primary differentiator for the Festive Edition is found entirely within the interior. It introduces a sophisticated Tan and Black dual-tone theme that seamlessly accents the leather-appointed seats, layered dashboard, door cards, and the floating center console.
The rest of the extensive equipment list is carried over directly from the high-end Premium trim. Core feature highlights include:
- 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen
- 10.25-inch driver display
- Head-up display
- Panoramic glass roof with electric sunshade
- Ventilated front seats
- Driver seat with memory function
- Powered tailgate
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- 360-degree camera
- 11 airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system
- Dual-zone climate control
- Double-glazed glass
- All-LED lighting
The SUV also gets leather upholstery, ambient lighting and auto-tilting ORVMs with memory function. On the exterior, the Festive Edition retains the identical styling cues, aerodynamic character lines, and 19-inch alloy wheels of the regular Premium variant, keeping changes strictly interior-focused.
Battery and performance
Under the skin, the Festive Edition uses the same 82.56kWh battery pack as the standard Premium model. This battery powers a rear-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor that puts out a healthy 308bhp and 380Nm of peak torque.
BYD claims a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds. The claimed range stands at 567km on the NEDC test cycle.
The battery uses BYD’s Blade Battery technology and Cell-to-Body construction. The Sealion 7 also gets Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control, or iTAC, as part of its electric powertrain setup.
The Festive Edition is offered only with the Premium specification. BYD has limited production to 150 units across India, making it a fairly small run.
BYD Sealion 7 price in India
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Sealion 7 Dynamic
|Rs 41.90 lakh
|Sealion 7 Premium
|Rs 49.90 lakh
|Sealion 7 Premium Festive Edition
|Rs 50.60 lakh
|Sealion 7 Performance
|Rs 55.90 lakh
What else from the brand?
Beyond the core BYD lineup, the manufacturer is actively preparing to venture deeper into the ultra-luxury EV segment by introducing its premium sub-brand, Denza. Having officially teased its Indian entry, the luxury marque is widely expected to debut with two flagship models: the Z9 GT and the D9.
The Denza Z9 GT is a high-performance electric shooting brake driven by a massive 122.5kWh battery pack and a triple-motor layout, generating a staggering 1,156hp and achieving a 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.7 seconds. Concurrently, the Denza D9 will cater to the executive segment as a large, ultra-luxurious electric MPV featuring a plush three-row, 2+2+3 seating configuration with individual rear captain’s chairs.