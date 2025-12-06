New MG Hector Facelift Spied Ahead of Launch — What We Saw

MG appears poised to provide the Hector with another fresh update. The SUV has been around since 2019 and it was the first model by the brand for India. Over the years, it picked up a good fan base, thanks to its size, long features list, and that big touchscreen everyone remembers. Now, a new face lift is on the way and the test car has already been seen on public roads.
A Strange Kind of Camouflage
The first thing that stands out is the way MG hid the car.
No thick black-and-white wrap.
No heavy covers.
Instead, the SUV was just covered with a green netted tarp, secured with ropes. It looks almost makeshift, but it also allows you to see a lot of the shape and details.
What We Saw on the Outside
A few things are obvious even with the net over it:
- New alloy wheels with a new five-spoke look
- Modified rear bumper and skid plate
- Slight changes anticipated on the tailgate
- Front Grille Likely to be re-designed
- DRLs appear to maintain the same shape as the current model
Most of the body panels look unchanged, which indicates that this facelift is more of a styling refresh than a complete redesign.
Interior Changes Expected
The Hector has always been known for its massive, vertical, 14-inch screen and large cabin. The new model is expected to retain this layout but make things feel smoother and more modern.
Possible updates inside:
- Faster and more responsive touchscreen
- More connected-car features
- Fewer physical buttons
- Better integration of features into the main display
- Ventilated rear seats (probably, as rivals now offer it)
MG may also improve the quality of materials and try to put more features since the Hector’s competition has become stronger.
Engines Will Stay the Same
MG is expected to proceed with the same two engines:
- 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (141 hp, 250 Nm)
- 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (167 hp, 350 Nm)
The petrol will retain the CVT option. The diesel is expected to be manual-only-for now.
The Segment Is Getting Crowded
The Hector is competing with big names such as the Creta, Seltos, Harrier, Safari, Hyryder, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq and more. With new SUVs such as the next gen Duster on the way, MG needs this facelift to remain relevant.
Conclusion
The new Hector update may look subtle, but it brings some important changes. MG appears to be focused on giving the SUV a cleaner look, more tech and a better cabin experience without altering what already works. A launch is expected soon, and it should help the Hector stay in the game at a time when the segment is more competitive than ever.