New 2026 Kushaq Facelift to Debut With Rear Massage Seats, Upgraded Tech & More Comfort

The updated Skoda Kushaq is getting ready for its big reveal in January 2026 and this time Skoda seems to be focusing on comfort more than anything else. The midsize SUV segment has become very crowded, especially with new names such as the Tata Sierra and upcoming Seltos. So Skoda is giving the Kushaq a little extra to keep it in the game – something you normally only see in luxury cars.
And yes, this one is going to surprise a lot of buyers.
Rear Seat Massage: A First in the Segment
The biggest highlight of the 2026 kushaq facelift is the rear seat massage function.
This is something we usually associate with high-end cars such as Mercedes, BMW etc but Skoda is bringing it to a much more affordable SUV. It is still not clear if the massage function will be available on all rear seats or only on the side seats, but either way, it is a huge upgrade for comfort-focused buyers.
What Else Is New?
The facelifted Kushaq will come with a number of changes that will make it feel more modern and more premium than it did before.
Some confirmed updates are:
- Panoramic sunroof on higher versions
- New graphics for digital instrument cluster
- Updated infotainment screen
- Rear disc brakes on the 1.5 TSI variants
- Improved AC performance
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
The exterior changes appear to be mild, but enough to freshen up its look. Spy shots also reveal small changes to the bumpers and some detailing around the lights.
Engine and Gearbox Updates
Skoda will continue to offer two turbo-petrol engines:
- 1.0 TSI (115hp)
- 1.5 TSI (150hp)
The big change is expected in the automatic gearbox for 1.0 TSI. The existing 6-speed automatic may be replaced by a new 8-speed torque-converter unit which should make the smaller engine smoother and more efficient.
The 1.5 TSI will continue with the popular 7-speed DSG while the manual gearboxes remain unchanged.
Expected Launch and Price
The launch of the Kushaq facelift is expected around the second half of January 2026. With all the new features coming in, the Kushaq is likely to see a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh.
Conclusion
The 2026 Kushaq facelift may be familiar on the outside, but the new features – especially the rear seat massage – make it feel like a much more grown-up SUV. It’s clear that Skoda wants to offer buyers something different and if the pricing remains sensible, this update could bring a lot more attention back to the Kushaq.