Big Breaking: Renault to Bring Back the Iconic Duster SUV on Republic Day 2026!

An SUV That India Never Forgot
Guess what’s returning to the Indian roads? The Renault Duster — the SUV that started it all. Renault has confirmed that the new Duster will be unveiled on January 26, 2026, this Republic Day.
The first Duster, launched back in the year 2012, completely changed how India looked at SUVs. It was simple, strong, and reliable — a car made for Indian families and long road trips. It became a favourite among drivers who wanted a mix of comfort and toughness.
New Start for Renault India
This new Duster isn’t just another car launch. It’s also the first model under Renault’s International Game Plan 2027, a global strategy that puts India at the centre of its growth plans. The brand says the Duster will play a key role in its “Renault Rethink” project — a move to rebuild its presence with modern, tech-loaded, and locally adapted cars.
Speaking about the big comeback, Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, said
“Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure,
reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market
and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault
Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced
technology and enhanced performance.”
A Familiar Name with a New Spirit
Globally, Renault has sold about 1.8 million Dusters, and more than 2 lakh units were sold in India alone. The SUV still has a loyal fan base that remembers its strong build and go-anywhere attitude.
Renault hasn’t shared much about the upcoming model yet, but it’s clear that the Duster will return with a sharper look, better interiors, and updated features that suit today’s buyers.
Coming Soon
The full reveal will take place on Republic Day 2026. Renault has even opened a waiting program for those who want to stay updated or book early.
For now, fans can relax knowing that the Duster is finally making its comeback — and it’s ready to shake up India’s SUV market once again