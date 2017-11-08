New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 75.20 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched their sixth and seventh AMG product for India this year with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and the GLA 45 4MATIC. Prices for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 start at INR 75.20 lakh while the CLA 45 Aero Edition has been launched with prices starting at INR 77.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India).

//ad to be placed here giving error

Design wise, the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 features a revised AMG front apron with new A-wing design and louvres in the outer air intakes along with the new front splitter. The AMG specific rear apron with diffuser insert is packed in a new design along with four vertical diffusers.

Feature wise, the new CLA 45 AMG receives an AMG radiator grille with twin louvre finished in silver chrome, front bucket seats, LED headlamps, 18 inch AMG 10 spoke alloys wheels finished in titanium grey, AMG E-Select selector lever and master key with AMG emblem as standard equipment.

Inside, the model comes equipped with its dashboard and beltlines in Artico man-made leather including red contrasting top-stitching, AMG instrument cluster with new-look numerals and scale divided into 30 kmph increments, new chrome border around gear indicator display and AMG design trim in black with red.

The improved aerodynamics by the redesigned spoiler lip on the rear and the new spoiler lip beneath the front splitter ensuring additional driving stability in the high speed range. The Co-efficient drag value too, has been reduced by 0.02 points to 0.30.

At the heart of the model is a 2.0-litre 4 cylinder turbocharged AMG engine producing 375 hp at 6000 rpm and 475 Nm of torque between 2250-5000 rpm. This 45 AMG engine is the most powerful four-cylinder series production engine in the world. Paired to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission with an 4Matic four wheel drive system, the model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250 kmph.

Coming to the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Aero Edition, the model features expressive design elements such as accentuating yellow decals and AMG sports stripes in matte graphite grey combined with the AMG Night Package in select exterior paints creating a spectacular effect. Yellow highlights are offered along the side sill panels, diffuser and rear bumper, and the mirror housings. Click here to read our detailed report on the Mercedes AMG CLA 45.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Performance car segment in India is fast evolving and hence product innovation becomes crucial to outpace the industry growth. Driving performance remains the key essence of our renowned sub brand Mercedes-AMG and we lead the performance segment in India by a wide margin. As a part of our global celebrations of 50 Years of AMG, we are glad to launch seven AMGs this year and end the year with the introduction of these two sensational young products from our diverse portfolio. These alluring and radical products appeal to those, who believe in ultimate driving performance, everyday practicality and unmatched luxury appointments. We are committed towards providing the best of our global AMG products to our Indian customers and continue leading in this segment.”