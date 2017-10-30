2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 India Launch Date, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

India will soon witness the arrival of Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 as the brand has announced the official launch dates for the two models. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 are the 6th and 7th AMG products for 2017 and will arrive in India on November 7, 2017. In this post, we’ve got all the details about the 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. With 381 hp of power on tap, the world’s most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine accelerates the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 India Prices (Expected)

The new 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is expected to carry a slight premium over the previous model’s INR 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Expected Launch Date

As aforementioned, the new 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, along with the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, will be launched on November 7, 2017.

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Features and Details

The front end of the new 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 features AMG radiator grille with twin louvers in silver chrome and the AMG front apron in an A-wing design. From the sides, you’d notice the new 18-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels. Apart from the standard 18-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted titanium grey, Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 buyers can also opt for the optional 19-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels painted titanium grey with a high-sheen finish or painted matte black with a high-sheen rim flange.

The new 2017 model features aerodynamic enhancements to both the front and rear which are aimed to further enhance the car’s driving dynamics. The updated exterior design includes:

Front apron with new A-wing design

Front splitter insert in matte titanium grey plus flics in high-gloss black to improve the flow of cooling air

Diffuser insert in rear apron featuring new design with four vertical diffuser fins

Redesigned AMG spoiler lip

AMG radiator grille with twin louvers in silver chrome

The AMG Sports Exhaust System, which comes standard on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, is designed to adapt to the selected driving mode using a variably adjustable exhaust flap. In addition, the AMG Performance Exhaust System is available as an option for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. It is aimed to offer an even sportier character. Drivers can experience the sound even more intensely in the interior at the push of a button.

Anchoring tasks are performed by 350 mm discs in diameter x 32 mm with four-piston fixed calipers upfront while at the rear are 330 mm discs in diameter x 22 mm with single-piston slider caliper. Moreover, brake calipers are optionally available painted in red to further visually underscore the performance of the braking system.

Customization Packages include:

AMG Night package

Front splitter, inserts in the side sill panels, exterior mirror housings, window surrounds and beltline trim strips in high-gloss black

Dark-tinted heat-insulating glass from B-pillar onward

Black chrome-plated tailpipe trim

AMG Aerodynamics package:

The AMG Aerodynamics is designed to deliver increased downforce on the road and reduces stopping distances

Larger front splitter

Additional flics on the front apron

Lateral airflow breakaway edges on the rear apron

LED High Performance Headlamps

The interior feature as sporty, expressive feel as the exterior. Interior features include AMG instrument cluster with its new numeral design. Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink are also available as optional package. The new AMG design trim offers dashboard and edge mouldings finished in ARTICO faux leather with red contrasting topstitching. AMG Sports Seats Are made from ARTICO faux leather/DINAMICA microfiber with red contrasting topstitching while the optional AMG Performance seats offers lateral support due to the contouring of the side bolsters for the seat cushion and backrest.

The new multifunction sports AMG Steering Wheel features a flattened lower rim section, perforated leather in the grip area and red contrasting topstitching with silver-colored shift paddles. As an optional extra, the driver can choose the AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber.

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Engine and Performance

The power output of the AMG 2.0-Liter Inline 4 Turbo engine, which was developed independently by Mercedes-AMG, was increased by 21 hp and 25 Nm. The 381 hp is claimed to be world’s most powerful series-production four-cylinder turbocharged engine. A twin-scroll turbocharger provides spontaneous response and extremely high agility, offering you up to 475 Nm of torque. The optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package with mechanically controlled front-axle limited-slip differential enhances traction even further.

The engine comes mated to a AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Sports Transmission. Performance-oriented all-wheel drive is offered as a standard feature of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Technical Specifications

Engine: AMG 2.0-Liter Inline 4 Turbo engine

Rated output: 280 kW (381 hp)

Torque: 475 Nm at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 4.2 s

Combined fuel consumption: 7.3 – 6.9 l/100 km (with 18-inch standard tires)

CO2 emissions, combined: 171-162 g/km

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Image Gallery

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Video