New Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 77.85 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched its 11th and 12th product in India this year with the debut of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and the GLA 45 4MATIC. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 has been launched with prices starting at INR 77.85 lakh while the GLA 45 Aero Edition has been introduced with prices beginning at INR 80.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India).

//ad to be placed here giving error

At the heart of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is a 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged engine that produces a power output of 375 hp at 6000 rpm and 475 Nm of torque between 2250-5000 rpm. Mated to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission, this model also features the 4Matic four wheel drive system. Speeds of 0-100 kmph can be attained in 4.4 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Updates to the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 over its predecessor include a front apron with new A-wing design, front splitter insert in matte titanium gray plus flics in high-gloss black, LED headlamps, AMG spoiler lip, AMG radiator grille with twin louvres in silver chrome, New 18 inch AMG 10 spoke alloy wheels painted in titanium gray, AMG instrument cluster with new-look numerals and scale divided into 30 kmph increments, new chrome border around gear indicator display and AMG design trim in black with red.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Aero Edition features design elements including accentuating yellow decals and AMG sports stripes in matte graphite grey combined with the AMG Night Package in select exterior paints. Yellow highlights are along the side sill panels, diffuser and rear bumper, as well as the mirror housings. The model will have an option of the special paintwork finish known as ‘Designo Magno’. Offering a wide spectrum of colours, Designo paint finishes put the final touch to the vehicle. The Designo Magno paint finishes combine metallic paintwork with a silk matte finish. It is a paintwork with special-effect pigments that lend the vehicle an individual character.