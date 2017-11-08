Chevrolet India Organizes Nationwide Service Camps Despite Having Shut Production

While GM and Chevrolet have shut shop in India, and the products from the stable are not available anymore, seems like they’re taking their promise to provide service and spares support to their existing customers seriously. The American carmaker today announced that it is organizing the second edition of its bi-annual Chevrolet Service Camp from 8th Nov to 12th Nov 2017. Being organized across 177 authorized Chevrolet workshops, the camp is expecting a footfall of over 20,000 customers.

With assurance to provide customers with maintenance and repair services, Chevrolet dealers have lined up a range of exciting offers for the customers. During this period customers will get for their vehicles a free health check-up, free top-wash, and avail up to 25% discount on labor costs & Chevrolet genuine parts along with discounts on various allied services.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operation Chevrolet India, said “Continuing on our long term commitment to honor the Chevrolet promise and provide good services to all our customers, we have organized the Chevrolet Service camps in India. Through this initiative we want to ensure that all Chevrolet owners continue receiving smooth and prompt aftersales services.”

Chevy owners have been informed about the Chevrolet Service Camp through various modes of communication, as available, including tele-calling, SMS, e-mailers, radio advertising and banner display at prominent locations apart from digital communications through the Chevrolet India website and social media channels.