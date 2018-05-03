New Maruti Suzuki WagonR India Launch Reportedly Scheduled During Festive Season

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been spotted in India on various occasions but when exactly can we seen the new variant of the hatchback enter the showrooms? Going by the spy images, the upcoming hatchback seems to be in early stages of testing and it should take a while before the model hits the showroom. While there is no particular timeline that has been announced by Maruti Suzuki, reports suggest that the new WagonR will reach Indian shores during the festive season (Diwali to be precise).

The report further adds that Maruti expects to see healthy sales numbers from the hatchback, and estimates to push 18,000 vehicles every month.

Japan Spec Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Wagon R StingRay

As reported earlier, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Wagon R StingRay were unveiled in Japan in 2017. However, the India bound model will be far subtle than the units that are sold in the Land Of The Rising Sun. The next-gen WagonR will be based on Maruti Suzuki’s HEARTECT PLATFORM – the same that underpins the new Swift – and will feature a longer wheelbase as compared to the current model.

The typical boxy shape of the hatchback was evident from what we saw in the spy images although the next-gen model will feature a revised fascia with new bumper and headlights. Mechanically, however, the next-gen WagonR is not likely to be too different from the outgoing model. So, we may see the same 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine performing the propelling tasks on the next-gen model.

Current-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear any official statement about the India launch of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki WagonR. However, given that the model is scheduled to arrive during the festive season, we may hear more details around September-October 2018.

