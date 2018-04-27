Bigger Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, WagonR Based MPV Heading Our Way

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was recently unveiled for the Indonesian market and that MPV is expected to reach the Indian shores in the second half of 2018, most likely during the festive season. Now, reports suggest that that a bigger version of the MPV is heading our way and it should be here in the first half of 2019. ET Auto reports that Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the new generation Ertiga, and it will be followed by a bigger sibling in the following six months.

What exactly is coming next? The details are scarce at the moment but we may see a long wheelbase version of the Ertiga. There might also be a Ertiga based crossover and a render of the vehicle was digitally imagined by Indonesia based IA.DSGN. A Ertiga based crossover may continue to feature the same technical specifications as the MPV. A bigger Ertiga may see a relatively powerful engine. We’d hold our thoughts till we hear some more official details.

Suzuki Ertiga Cross Render

What else will we see in the MPV space from Maruti Suzuki? The report further adds that Maruti Suzuki will also introduce a new MPV which will based on the Wagon R platform and that will most likely the Solio that was spotted on Indian roads on previous occasions.

We’re sure we’ll see a lot of test mules in the coming months which will give us a clearer picture of what’s coming from Maruti Suzuki’s stables. Stay tuned.

Source: ET Auto